Before The Kingdom Falls update for 20 August 2022

Generals have arrived.

Build 9353090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well isn't this nice. I have finally added some generals that will give some playful banter as you play the map. These Generals will be unlocked as you play the campaign and will grant you different perks. Right now though all they will do is give random commentary every now and then. So there are two available at the moment to select, which will change as the story is added.

  • Added Male Commander.
  • Added Female Commander.
  • Fixed start mission bug.
  • Changed some UI elements.

