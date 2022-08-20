Version 1.0g - SubBuild 2022.8.20

Here the version 1.0g of TEM2, with mostly improvements & new features from TE4 !
New Features :
- Training Club : service training, which also allows you to train for the serving volley, and for the return (by taking control of player 2 instead of player 1)
- Training Club : programmable ball thrower
- Gameplay : added the Footwork Booster helper which allows the player to start to run and change direction faster ; this is less realistic but if you have low reflexes or want a closer feeling to TE2013 gameplay, use it..! :yes:
- Gameplay : added side spin to the ball when a strike is done on the run (except for strikes already having some side spin)
Changes :
- Gameplay : tuned the ball difficulty right after the bounce to prevent returning the very fast serves very close to the service line and to lower the return efficiency on the less fast serves
- Gameplay : lowered a bit the extra reach when running to the side, so the players will bend a bit less weirdly in this case
- Strikes : tuned the drop shot so it won't go too high too often
- Animation : lowered the overhead height, as it's visually better to do a bit too low smash than a way too high forehand
- CPU : lowered the inside-out (FH vs BH & vice versa) for the normal strikes when setting a strategy for the CPU players
- World Tour : the Junior players whose height was under 150cm had a too big head
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : the player animation could jerk when preparing to hit a ball very close to their feet' depth line
- Animation : the ball could be hit before the strike animation hit time
- Animation : the strike animation could jerk a bit when missing the ball (once more :sweat: )
- Animation : fixed & improved various cases of the dynamic animation system, mainly from better-predicted positioning on strike
- Animation : the service actual hit was occurring 1 frame later than the service animation
- World Tour : if a crash was occurring during a save, the previous save in the same slot was erased
- World Tour : the weak players from the real years who continued their career into the fictional years could get too strong (this fix is in 2 parts, one in use at the start of each year, and one only when starting a new career)
- Gameplay : the positioning helper on the run when preparing your strike could make you stop too early ; it wasn't much noticeable when running (as it could be compensated by pressing the strike button later), but it was very noticeable with the sliding as it was making you miss the ball
- Visuals : the crowd lighting could change during applause in indoor stadiums
