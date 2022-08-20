 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 20 August 2022

0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9353022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new ability: feed, now you gain more nutrition if you are feeding by your best buds
Items will drop when player dies

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
