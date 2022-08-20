Public Test Realm is Active!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've been working on the game slowly in the background over the last couple of months while I try to get back on track after my girlfriend passed away in early May of this year.

I'd like to make as many positive changes as possible and improve the visuals and performance as much as possible before I take this testing branch and set it as the default download for everyone. So if you have some spare time come check out the changes and let me know what you think!

More changes are happening on the PTR every day, you can follow along with the updates over on the game's Discord channel. Official Discord Server

Here are the latest patch notes for the PTR:

🔹The game now uses the High Definition Rendering Pipeline (HDRP) for improved visual quality. Fine-tuning this system will be an ongoing process to keep improving visuals and performance.

🔹The game now makes use of 2d grass billboards in some places instead of just using 3d grass models, which can improve performance. So far just in the Primal Mountains map.

🔹The stegosaurus has a new 3d model, animations, and skin textures.



🔹The sarcosuchus has a new 3d model, animations, and skin textures.



🔹Adult spinosaurus' height has been changed from approximately 20 feet tall at the head to 16.5 feet tall at the head.

🔹Adult brachiosaurus' height has been changed to 40 feet.

🔹Adult argentinosaurus' length has been changed to 120 feet.

🔹Adult stegosaurus' length has been changed to 23 feet.

🔹The player should no longer be getting teleported to the bottom of the ocean/lake/etc when swimming at the surface of the water.

🔹The player should no longer be getting teleported onto the surface of the water when flying over water.

🔹The player should now be able to take off and start flying from swimming on the surface of the water.