[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 August 2022

Update, Version 20220820

[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 August 2022

Update, Version 20220820

English
##########Content############
[Deal with the Devil]The game now tracks how many times you have made deal with Mephisto.
[Deal with the Devil]The game now tracks how many human souls you have given to Mephisto.
[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Stun Nearby Hostiles at the cost of 5% of your soul. (It may be useful when you want to get through the heavy police blockage in Liu after committing crimes.)
[Boombox]Added the new Egypt BGM to the playlist.
[The Commodity Market]The robes of the Shady Dealers are a bit darker.
简体中文
##########Content############
【魔鬼交易】游戏现在会追踪你和梅菲斯特完成交易的次数。
【魔鬼交易】游戏现在会追踪你给梅菲斯特的人类灵魂数量。
【魔鬼交易】新的契约：晕眩周围的敌意实体。价格：你5%的灵魂。（可能在想要突破疁城警方的层层包围的时候会比较有用。）
【音乐播放器】新的埃及场景背景音乐现在已经加入到了播放列表中。
【小商品市场】可疑的商人的长袍现在色调更加黑暗。

