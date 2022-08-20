 Skip to content

Space Crusaders update for 20 August 2022

UI Quick Patch

It's been 30 hours since the release of Space Crusaders, and the amount of players playing the game has been more than expected!
The feedback generated from the release has been invaluable, really showing me what needs to be done to improve the core of the game.

This patch is a small one to improve and unify all of the UI elements in the game. It is still WIP, and suggestions are warmly welcomed on how to improve it further!

As always, thanks for playing, and happy crusading!

Changes:

  • UI Graphics overhaul, still WIP
  • Halved camera shake

