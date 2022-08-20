Fixed a crash with French localization. And figured out a better way to automate verification of localization submission, so this shouldn't be as common of an issue going forward.

Slime Boss's "Tag Team" is now known as Glop Chop, to prevent a duplicate name between gremlins and slime boss who both had a card of that name.

Additional localization for ZHS.

Brand new original art has been submitted from our players, special thanks to MagerBlutooth, Opal, Zhen, and HermitFan69, all for contributing these pieces. The largest wave of new contributors we've had in some time!

Gremlins: Bulk Up, Cat Scratch, Conga Line, Edible Armor, Erupt, Flex, Infinite Blocks, Mockery, Patsy, Tag Team

Guardian - Roll Attack

Slime Boss - Haunting Lick

Champ - Headbutt, Fancy Footwork, Bob and Weave, Bring it On, Death Blow

Automaton - Robo-Chop, Sticky Shield

Snecko: Danger Noodle, Serpent Idol, Exotic Form, Slither Strike

And more beta art submissions as well from our community have been added, including a large number from ez, Mozco, and Carbon. Extra shoutout to ez for volunteering to manage beta art submissions and helped organize and format them. I am particularly fond of Slime Boss's Chomp beta art.

Thanks for playing!