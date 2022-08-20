What's new:
-Checkpoints are now live! Restart from a checkpoint after they are encountered when you die!
-Improved contrast between animals and background.
Boris the Sloth update for 20 August 2022
Checkpoints Patch! (8/20/22 update)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's new:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update