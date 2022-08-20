 Skip to content

Boris the Sloth update for 20 August 2022

Checkpoints Patch! (8/20/22 update)

Share · View all patches · Build 9352838 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
-Checkpoints are now live! Restart from a checkpoint after they are encountered when you die!
-Improved contrast between animals and background.

