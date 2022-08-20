Update 0.4

New Map - Suburban Home:

Please note this is very much a work in progress and the final map will include a full neighbourhood and scenery.

3D Audio:

Audio is now played in its 3D environment and will change based of distance.

Players who now join the game will not hear the video instantly at full volume and instead will only hear the video once entering the videos environment.

Sound effects now added to some objects such as a crackling fireplace and a creeky door etc.

Optimisation:

Occlusion culling has now been added this will hide and not render objects which the camera cant see and will be updated in realtime as the player moves through the scene. This will save system resources instead of keeping a full scene in memory.

Bugs/Fixes:

The intro video on game start can now be skipped instantly by pressing ESC.

The intro video now has its volume reduced to acceptable levels.

Players who leave a game will no longer leave behind their player model in the scene this has now been cleaned.

Players usernames will now float above their head at the correct height

Main Menu:

Added a new trello button to track the games progress

Added an update window to notify of the latest update

Lobby:

Added new map Suburban Home to selectable map list

Added map image previews

Known issues:

These issues are known and we will try our best to get them fixed ASAP

Doors do not sync correctly over network and the 2nd player wont see the first players door open.

Doors will sometimes open too early pushing the player into the world.

Seats are not yet functional in the new map

What to expect in the future?

We have some pretty exciting news we have recently partnered up with Ready Player Me to provide a whole new cross-game avatar creation system usable in the metaverse as your digital identity.

We plan to use this system to allow players to create their own custom player avatar which they can use in game instead of preset avatars.

This is something we plan to add in the future along with player animations, dances and emotes. Hopefully this gives you an idea of what we hope to achieve :)