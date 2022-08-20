[HOTFIX] 2022.08.20 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9352835 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

There was an urgent fix, so we proceeded with the hotfix update.

You can update the patch as soon as you shut down and restart the steam.

Today's hotfix history.

# What has been modified in this hotfix

Improved visibility when aiming projectile skills.

We improved the fact that the UI that appears when aiming the projectile skill has an error with the actual launch position.

The clear time limit of some dungeons has been modified sufficiently.

Graveyard Basement

Luminous Temple of Valley

Goblin Mine

The habitat of Corrupted Elf

The Depth of Corrupted Elf

After clearing the dungeon, the waiting time from 30 seconds to 50 seconds has been modified.

Added Rune Core supply.

We revised to pay 5 each for activating maps of each region.

We have raised the number of run cores that can be obtained if you destroy a portal during a skeleton attack event.

The range of recovery skills of the Goblin Fortune-teller and the Goblin Shaman has been lowered.

The effect was added on the Jenkins NPC of Kings Mountain to improve visibility.

Fixing bugs