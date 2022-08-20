Black Market Update (V2) | Now available!

After many months of hard work and testing, the first MAJOR update for Neon Sundown is now available! A full list of patch notes can be found in-game (includes all experimental versions up to v2.1)

This is just the first part of V2, with the Trials Update following shortly behind. I will also be able to release more frequent content updates thanks to the black market, so you can expect regular new ships, cards, synergies, arenas, and more to come out over time! (including special limited time events)

In addition to this, controller support is now at the top of my priority list. I tried to get it in for V2, but unfortunately it's gonna take a lot of time and testing to get working properly. Now that the quality of the game is where I want it, and there's more content for everyone to enjoy, I can spend a lot more time working on the small QOL stuff. (including proper controller support) Thanks for waiting patiently, I know this has taken way longer than I originally thought, but I now have time to work on it more thoroughly.

I hope you all enjoy the first update of V2!

~ Ben