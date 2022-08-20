ImmaterialAI 3.28 (3.3+) "Lite" with new Plus lite DLC

Good to be back!

For our 3rd major update since we fully launched ImmaterialAI Plus (which is reason why we moved to updates beyond 3.25 like 3.26 to be 3.1+ ), we're bringing you more stability, small features, tweaks, AND, most importantly, a new premium upgrade tier for those that want more of ImmaterialAI but can't/don't want to commit to Plus just yet.

So, we're beyond happy to announce ImmaterialAI Plus Lite, our upgrade for free users, giving you the essentials of ImmaterialAI Plus (meta-models layer and task management) at a fraction of the price. Those that upgrade will also be afterwards to then upgrade to the full Plus experience at a discount to not have to pay for the same thing twice!

ImmaterialAI Plus lite

With this update we're officially launching our 2nd DLC, Plus lite, that will cost 5$ (or regional equivalent) and provide you the meta models and task management-related feature sets as a teaser to the full ImmaterialAI Plus experience.

Here's some of the functionality you get with Lite, more here

hotkeys for meta data searching

ability to mark a node as a task of different states

homepage features (will show up at the end of your feature list after all free features) New node type - create new types of nodes + easily create new nodes from your custom types all throughout the app New link type - create new link types, as with node types, usable all throughout the app + able to use them as rules in all graph generation Task filter - button in the app bar and hot words for seeing only to do, in progress or done nodes, as well as all tasks Task board - standalone view showing all nodes annotated as tasks in different states + ability to quickly make nodes and assign their task status for each task state



ImmaterialAI

navigation arrow back logic updated with new functionality beyond navigation stack control while searching for something, use it to remove the search text and filters while in the library state of the home page without any filters, use it to go back to the home state

cooldown for adding nodes so we don't make duplicates on double clicks

ability to answer already answered questions in AI flows restricted

display local image files in node descriptions

bug fixed where an unfocused widget would appear in the frame of a focused one

ImmaterialAI Plus

all free features

premium node description editor: new button - image file : easily add local file images, opens a dialog that has a browse option

: easily add local file images, opens a dialog that has a browse option .png support for custom wallpapers added

link type enforcement from IAI Classic is coming to IAI 3+, first implemented in this update through 'New link type', more coming in future updates

link type creation bug tied to the type's name fixed

Enjoy!

-Claudiu