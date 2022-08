Share · View all patches · Build 9352741 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Fix issue with construction level III shapes now working correctly after perk purchase.

Fix issue with Damage sound effects not always being applied for every path.

Fix issue with "Change of curing poison" effects not rendering correctly.

Changed general damage profile from creatures, I didn't want to die from a single hit.

New rendering effects for health and the various types of damage / buffs.