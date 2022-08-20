 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unbearable update for 20 August 2022

New character models and cutscene improvements.

Share · View all patches · Build 9352489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the last update I updated 2 character models, which made the others look worse, in this update all the other characters are updated and with this the facial expressions of the characters are improved, thus giving a better visual experience in cinematics and gameplay.

Improvements in facial animations.
Significantly improved the boss fight, adding a bit of difficulty and a more responsive AI.
Difficulty is added to certain puzzles and improvements to them.
Improved camera collision to prevent the camera from going through walls (not perfect yet, but significantly improved from previous versions).
Fixed and improved situations that were ruining the experience with companions.
Fixed the bug where you could attack even with time paused.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link