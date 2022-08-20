New character models and cutscene improvements.

In the last update I updated 2 character models, which made the others look worse, in this update all the other characters are updated and with this the facial expressions of the characters are improved, thus giving a better visual experience in cinematics and gameplay.



Improvements in facial animations.

Significantly improved the boss fight, adding a bit of difficulty and a more responsive AI.

Difficulty is added to certain puzzles and improvements to them.

Improved camera collision to prevent the camera from going through walls (not perfect yet, but significantly improved from previous versions).

Fixed and improved situations that were ruining the experience with companions.

Fixed the bug where you could attack even with time paused.

