 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Empires of the Void II update for 20 August 2022

2.1.1 Patch Notes, August 19th

Share · View all patches · Build 9352444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Graphics Settings: Fullscreen mode, ship movement speed, and reward animation speed
  • Mouse wheel scrolls the Captain's log at a comfortable pace. Mouse wheel will also scroll the Recruit dialog left and right. Mouse wheel will not zoom the map when doing either of those.
  • Credits
  • Battle animation volume matches music volume
  • "Save your game" tooltip disappears when Save is clicked
  • Long Instructional text should fit better
  • Confirmation Dialog warns you about Colonizing early
  • Final score screen has a "Return to Title" button
  • Game should still be playable after exiting the tutorial early

Changed files in this update

Depot 1758081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link