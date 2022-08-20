2.1.1 Patch Notes, August 19th

- Graphics Settings: Fullscreen mode, ship movement speed, and reward animation speed
- Mouse wheel scrolls the Captain's log at a comfortable pace. Mouse wheel will also scroll the Recruit dialog left and right. Mouse wheel will not zoom the map when doing either of those.
- Credits
- Battle animation volume matches music volume
- "Save your game" tooltip disappears when Save is clicked
- Long Instructional text should fit better
- Confirmation Dialog warns you about Colonizing early
- Final score screen has a "Return to Title" button
- Game should still be playable after exiting the tutorial early
