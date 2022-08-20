 Skip to content

Between Two Worlds update for 20 August 2022

DLC Content available for free

Between Two Worlds update for 20 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! I hope you've enjoyed the game so far! As a thank you to those who have bought it, I've put together a collection of special renders that were made for fans during early development. These are 4K resolution images of our favorite girls in various artistic settings.

Unfortunately, my knowledge of Steam and how to do DLC is exceptionally limited still. So rather than possibly break something, I've added a button to the main menu of the game. Can't miss it!

To download the images, simply hit the button and you'll be whisked off to the official Drooskati Games website to download the zip file.

Thank you all! Now I'm off to continue working on Chapter 6!

