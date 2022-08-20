Build 2.903 is now Live

ADJUSTMENTS:
- support added for much wider resolutions
- Further adjusted Balloon sizes
BUGS:
- buying second store early broke the franchising tutorial.
- Blueberry pies workers prices were too high.
Another build with more improvements to come soon...
