Idle Baker Boss update for 20 August 2022

Build 2.903 is now Live

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • support added for much wider resolutions
  • Further adjusted Balloon sizes

BUGS:

  • buying second store early broke the franchising tutorial.
  • Blueberry pies workers prices were too high.

Another build with more improvements to come soon...

