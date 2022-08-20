 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 20 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 20

Share · View all patches · Build 9352279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a combination effect for earth sword
-Added 5 new techniques
-Added 6 combination effects for techniques
-Reduced tribulation damage by 25%
-Soul bound technique effect changed: When selected soul bound technique is unacquired, the first technique selection option has a 10% chance to be changed to selected soul bound technique
-Soul bound fabao effect changed: When selected soul bound fabao is unacquired, dropped fabao has a 20% chance to be changed to soul bound fabao
Luck effect the acquire chance of the following: Soul bound weapon, soul bound technique, soul bound fabao, soul bound skill and Chi
-Fixed "Eye For An Eye" value display bug
-Lifespanless max health reduction of 40% changed to 30%
-Spirit Absorption leech amount changed from 0.1% to 0.3%
-Increased attack power of zone 1 and zone 2 monsters by 20%-30%
-Removed colliders of tree stumps in zone 2
-Changed zone 2 boss projectile amount and delays
-Changed zone 3 boss projectile amount
-Decreased attack power of zone 4 monsters by 20%-30%
-Fixed a bug where zone 4 boss lazer attack does not despawn when boss is killed
-Fixed a bug where player is not released when zone 4 boss is killed

