Update Notes for Aug 20

-Added a combination effect for earth sword

-Added 5 new techniques

-Added 6 combination effects for techniques

-Reduced tribulation damage by 25%

-Soul bound technique effect changed: When selected soul bound technique is unacquired, the first technique selection option has a 10% chance to be changed to selected soul bound technique

-Soul bound fabao effect changed: When selected soul bound fabao is unacquired, dropped fabao has a 20% chance to be changed to soul bound fabao

Luck effect the acquire chance of the following: Soul bound weapon, soul bound technique, soul bound fabao, soul bound skill and Chi

-Fixed "Eye For An Eye" value display bug

-Lifespanless max health reduction of 40% changed to 30%

-Spirit Absorption leech amount changed from 0.1% to 0.3%

-Increased attack power of zone 1 and zone 2 monsters by 20%-30%

-Removed colliders of tree stumps in zone 2

-Changed zone 2 boss projectile amount and delays

-Changed zone 3 boss projectile amount

-Decreased attack power of zone 4 monsters by 20%-30%

-Fixed a bug where zone 4 boss lazer attack does not despawn when boss is killed

-Fixed a bug where player is not released when zone 4 boss is killed