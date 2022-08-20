An Overhauled UI! - August 19, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9352238 · Last edited 20 August 2022 – 02:59:08 UTC by Wendy

August 19, 2022

1.1.0

Domino Sudoku

5 more puzzles are available now!

A New UI

We have listened to your feedback and have completely overhauled the puzzle UI!

• We created two puzzle/button layouts for you to choose between. "Number Pad" is very similar to Cracking the Cryptic's web app and "Traditional" is an updated version of the old layout. "Number Pad" is selected by default and you can switch to "Traditional" in the gameplay settings. Both layouts fully utilize all of the new features.

• The highlighter now has 9 colors to choose from and a single cell can be highlighted with multiple colors. You can also toggle between adding highlights or overriding them.

• Selected cells that contain highlights will display the highlight as a border.

• Click outside the grid to deselect all cells.

• When selecting multiple cells in "full number" mode, you can toggle whether to enter them with full numbers, corner notes or center notes.

• The "corner note" and "center note" modes now allow you to toggle between normal and red notes. Red notes are useful for marking when a number cannot go in a cell.

• Keyboard users: we've completely overhauled the key bindings and have added many new ones.

• Check out "How to Play"→"Tools" for more information.

• We added a preset to apply settings that closely match the web app. Go to "Settings"→"Gameplay Settings"→"Presets" to activate the web app preset.

• The Control Method: "Classic" has been removed.