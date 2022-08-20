 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 20 August 2022

New Patch: Mammaries & Miscellany

Share · View all patches · Build 9352165 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch has a whole lot of random stuff packed in, mostly fan submissions. Thanks to everyone for contributing (and to the staff for taking some time to review and edit a chunk of the backlog).

0.5.11 Patch Notes:

  • Nash has a new TF for a extra big, spiky, horny lizard folk. (by Wsan)
  • Serena has a new sex scene: nursing handjob/fingerbang. (by Alypia)
  • June has a new sex scene: finger/jerk him till he nuts. (by SuperB1tch)
  • Atani’s Marefolk Guard have a new sex scene: dom them both. Requires having married Atani. (by Funtastic)
  • Drifa has some minor comments during Solveig’s quest. (by Jstar)
  • The forest elfboi has a new sex scene: 69 & Fingering. (by DanielXCutter)
  • Tui has a new talk option during Halloween or on Holiday mode. (by Gardeford)
  • New codex entry: Anubians
  • New Busts: Quin’s new set combat bust (by Sulcate), Moira’s version of his regular set combat busts.

