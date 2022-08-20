New Patch: Mammaries & Miscellany

This patch has a whole lot of random stuff packed in, mostly fan submissions. Thanks to everyone for contributing (and to the staff for taking some time to review and edit a chunk of the backlog).
0.5.11 Patch Notes:
- Nash has a new TF for a extra big, spiky, horny lizard folk. (by Wsan)
- Serena has a new sex scene: nursing handjob/fingerbang. (by Alypia)
- June has a new sex scene: finger/jerk him till he nuts. (by SuperB1tch)
- Atani’s Marefolk Guard have a new sex scene: dom them both. Requires having married Atani. (by Funtastic)
- Drifa has some minor comments during Solveig’s quest. (by Jstar)
- The forest elfboi has a new sex scene: 69 & Fingering. (by DanielXCutter)
- Tui has a new talk option during Halloween or on Holiday mode. (by Gardeford)
- New codex entry: Anubians
- New Busts: Quin’s new set combat bust (by Sulcate), Moira’s version of his regular set combat busts.
Changed files in this update