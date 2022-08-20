Major Update Again!

Major Updates to Game, including the "Lukanthropos" better known as the Werewolf. Other various animation, inventory, enemy behavior changes have been made including:
- Different animation and cooldown times for different weapons and equipped items
- Players can deter both monsters with the holy water bottle. Simply throw them at a monster, and it will flee in terror.
- Discarded items and items that you can interact with will now highlight red.
- Player head animations have been included (when the player runs too far, they get tired and this is to show fatigue)
- Procedural clouds have been added with a new sunset and time of day system
- Audio fixes for vehicle, doors, footsteps have been included.
- Animated Plants
. . . and many more changes ... too many to list,
Changed files in this update