The Shadows Lengthen update for 20 August 2022

Major Update Again!

Build 9352149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Updates to Game, including the "Lukanthropos" better known as the Werewolf. Other various animation, inventory, enemy behavior changes have been made including:

  1. Different animation and cooldown times for different weapons and equipped items
  2. Players can deter both monsters with the holy water bottle. Simply throw them at a monster, and it will flee in terror.
  3. Discarded items and items that you can interact with will now highlight red.
  4. Player head animations have been included (when the player runs too far, they get tired and this is to show fatigue)
  5. Procedural clouds have been added with a new sunset and time of day system
  6. Audio fixes for vehicle, doors, footsteps have been included.
  7. Animated Plants
    . . . and many more changes ... too many to list,

