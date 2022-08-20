 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 20 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.20 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

These are today's patch notes.

# What has been modified in this update
  • Modifications have been made to allow immediate defensive action during an attack.
  • You can now defend yourself immediately if you are in danger while attempting to attack.
  • The Fire Ball has been buffed.
  • The damage has been increased.
  • The casting time has been decreased.
  • The cooldown has been decreased.
  • MP consumption has been decreased.
  • Rolling action buffed.
  • Immortal duration increased.
  • An announcement message has been added.
  • When purchasing a house for the first time, a message has been added to guide you through house-related information.
  • Added compensation guidance for skeleton portal events

  • Increased the bandit monster reset distance near the Darkess Village.

  • The lake in the Darkess Village has been modified to catch more fish.

  • Additional arrangements have been made for more tin in the Central

  • Guild Master has revised to provide a additional pickaxe with campfires.

  • The impact of the hit screen has been mitigated.

  • Fixed Bug

  • We have fixed an issue where the quest did not proceed, if you are talking to a Darkis priest without using a campfire.
  • Tutorial adventurer NPC fixed the problem of pushing users.
# What will be modified in the next update (can be added in real time)

  • The last dead location will be displayed on the map.

  • We are planning to modify it so that up to three more markers can be displayed on the map.

...

