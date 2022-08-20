[UPDATE] 2022.08.20 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
These are today's patch notes.
# What has been modified in this update
- Modifications have been made to allow immediate defensive action during an attack.
- You can now defend yourself immediately if you are in danger while attempting to attack.
- The Fire Ball has been buffed.
- The damage has been increased.
- The casting time has been decreased.
- The cooldown has been decreased.
- MP consumption has been decreased.
- Rolling action buffed.
- Immortal duration increased.
- An announcement message has been added.
- When purchasing a house for the first time, a message has been added to guide you through house-related information.
- Added compensation guidance for skeleton portal events
-
Increased the bandit monster reset distance near the Darkess Village.
-
The lake in the Darkess Village has been modified to catch more fish.
-
Additional arrangements have been made for more tin in the Central
-
Guild Master has revised to provide a additional pickaxe with campfires.
-
The impact of the hit screen has been mitigated.
-
Fixed Bug
- We have fixed an issue where the quest did not proceed, if you are talking to a Darkis priest without using a campfire.
- Tutorial adventurer NPC fixed the problem of pushing users.
# What will be modified in the next update (can be added in real time)
-
The last dead location will be displayed on the map.
-
We are planning to modify it so that up to three more markers can be displayed on the map.
...
Changed files in this update