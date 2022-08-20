More poison plants added.
Adjusted some health components, should fix respawning issues with multiple crates being generated.
Fixed issue where game wasn't automatically saving. Now game saves at start and completion of each wave.
Fixed issue where welcome screen popped up on Iron Stage wave 1.
Hostile Mars: Prologue Playtest update for 20 August 2022
Public Playtest Patch [HMP Playtest v.02b] - 8/19/22 - Deployed
More poison plants added.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update