Hostile Mars: Prologue Playtest update for 20 August 2022

Public Playtest Patch [HMP Playtest v.02b] - 8/19/22 - Deployed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More poison plants added.
Adjusted some health components, should fix respawning issues with multiple crates being generated.
Fixed issue where game wasn't automatically saving. Now game saves at start and completion of each wave.
Fixed issue where welcome screen popped up on Iron Stage wave 1.

