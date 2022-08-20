Pimp my pimp

There's now a new way to become a pimp.

Pimping now has a more sophisticated market model for making money.

You now have a starting amount of territory as a pimp, which you can grow over time.

If you've got more than a couple of dozen girls, you'll need more territory fast.

Roll call has had some work.

Doing the rounds has had some work.

You'll now need to collect your daily pimping payment before anything else.

You'll also now need to do Roll call every four or five days to keep some aspects of the pimp business running.

Pimp wars now will escalate if you keep engaging in them.

Your girls will now no longer appreciate large quantities of cheap chocolate quite so much.

Weekly recruitment for new girls is now limited.

Each special girl now has her own income.

There's now one more (rare) special girl.

Ann's earning as a special girl is now collected when she comes back from going out.

There's a new organisation with which to interact -- the Pimping syndicates.

You can no longer call up Your girls from the inventory.

There's some more stuff with your Special girls when you quit pimping.

If you decided against being a pimp, you can now change your mind on Manage your life.

You can now refuse to pay protection as a pimp (but it's a really bad idea).

Various other new pimping tweaks and content.

There's a new street data spike to find.

The Solo Studs 6 spike is now usable.

Supply run on your phone has been updated.

Tweaked Tower's on the lookout to have more impact if it rises beyond a certain point.

Low body temperature mutants can no longer take a cold shower, but get more benefits from hot ones.

Low body temperature mutants get more benefits from "Bask in the sun" on your bordertown crash pad.

Cold to the bone has had some tweaks.

Thin skinned has had some tweaks.

Dolphin brain has had some tweaks.

You can now clear anti-depressants with nanite shots.

Anti-depressants now reduce need a little.

Tweaked the "Local knowledge" requirement on Your mission/Fitting in.

Contact/Ann is now capped at a low level until you've finished Looking out for Lisa.

Smoothed out the increase in your Daily bread target as days increase.

Time laying low with Jax is now limited.

Added a copy of the tutorial recap to Manage your life.

Hover text on stat requirements now gives you the full description of that stat.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with converting Supply and demand in the slums into rumours.

Fixed a potential problem with mechanic's tools remaining locked when you unequip the tool belt.

Fixed the accessory version of the welding goggles sometimes not being present.

Fixed an option on Locked in testing driving skill instead of riding when you're on a bike.

Fixed some bugs to do with Willow and Irene's interactions.

Fixed the M320 being in the primary weapon slot, not concealed.

Fixed some problems with using Spike/Crazy colour on a second life.

Fixed a price discrepancy when buying cable ties at Army Surplus.

Corrected the price of Street data spikes.

Fixed The inside story not being available after finishing Bloodless.

Fixed a possible problem with having to do two Black Moon payments at once.

Fixed a problem that could prevent smuggler jobs from appearing.

Fixed a load more typos; thanks for the reports!