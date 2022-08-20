Hot Fix Patch 1

Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now only kills monsters and not game exe when attacking Elite monsters.

Fix: Radiation trigger now working and does damage to player's moving through it.

Fix: Mecha-Boris spawn timing was wrong and the Level 3 Boss would just sit there waiting, corrected to 2 seconds from 20.

Fix: Small, fast poisonous spiders (Level 3) were missing their poison attack, now have extra damage.

Fix: Multiplayer; fixed chathud not naming other player when they used a single item.

Fix: Leaderboard Top Score images now all rescale together, should help on 4K screens.

Fix: Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now display collection progress on new swag pickups.

Fix: Completed collections of Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now trigger achievement correctly, with extra check incase the player fullfilled the collection but missed the achievement.

Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now leaves decal correctly.

Change: Southern Hospitality heavy attack nerfed due to bad maths, Damage Per Minute reduced by 9% to fit in with other playerable characters, energy reduced by 5%.

Change: Mecha-Boris Level 3 Boss 50% more aggressive using minigun ranged attack, but still very inacurrate.

Change: Boss Monsters now have correct cashMultiplier variable, they were failing to drop enough loot.

Change: Boss Monsters bonus damage reworked to give more attack damage when levels increase.

Change: Minor upgrading of later level monsters' damage bonuses.

Change: Statistics Screen text horizonatlly rescales relative to screen size allowing more text characters to display.

Change: Leaderboards name fonts now allow longer names to be visible to ~40 text characters.