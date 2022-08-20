 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monsters Loot Swag update for 20 August 2022

Hot Fix Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9351903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now only kills monsters and not game exe when attacking Elite monsters.

  • Fix: Radiation trigger now working and does damage to player's moving through it.

  • Fix: Mecha-Boris spawn timing was wrong and the Level 3 Boss would just sit there waiting, corrected to 2 seconds from 20.

  • Fix: Small, fast poisonous spiders (Level 3) were missing their poison attack, now have extra damage.

  • Fix: Multiplayer; fixed chathud not naming other player when they used a single item.

  • Fix: Leaderboard Top Score images now all rescale together, should help on 4K screens.

  • Fix: Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now display collection progress on new swag pickups.

  • Fix: Completed collections of Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now trigger achievement correctly, with extra check incase the player fullfilled the collection but missed the achievement.

  • Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now leaves decal correctly.

  • Change: Southern Hospitality heavy attack nerfed due to bad maths, Damage Per Minute reduced by 9% to fit in with other playerable characters, energy reduced by 5%.

  • Change: Mecha-Boris Level 3 Boss 50% more aggressive using minigun ranged attack, but still very inacurrate.

  • Change: Boss Monsters now have correct cashMultiplier variable, they were failing to drop enough loot.

  • Change: Boss Monsters bonus damage reworked to give more attack damage when levels increase.

  • Change: Minor upgrading of later level monsters' damage bonuses.

  • Change: Statistics Screen text horizonatlly rescales relative to screen size allowing more text characters to display.

  • Change: Leaderboards name fonts now allow longer names to be visible to ~40 text characters.

  • Change: Multiplayer, added "local game version" to display when searching for hosts to join online.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1789311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link