Alpha Update #20



Update #19 was a mammoth and usually after that there is a need for a follow-up stabilization release. Well, Update #20 is just that, chasing after all the bugs reported by players in our Discord and through by hitting F10 in the game.

With this update, we're rolling in the save game format changes required to support Difficulty system (which is the next big thing coming) so we do have to wipe saved games again with #20.

Mission Fixes

The new playtest levels have been a hit and we're excited to see multiple playthrough videos popping up in the #level_playtest channel. It is hugely helpful for our level designers to get your direct feedback like this, so keep it up!



Playtest levels are notably a little rough, so we've fixed all the reported bugs with them and some larger bugs within the game to make sure everyone is getting a smoother experience. We made the exit in Big Door more obvious, fixed a bug where dead enemies in Street Striker would prevent it from ticking down the Turns, fixed the "flying Hacker" bug in the hack missions and finally fixed a longstanding issue that sometimes when your last merc ran into a victory area, it simply wouldn't be recognized, and you'd have to run in and out again.



The Big Door mission victory zone was hidden under the floor

We've added a new auto-save point for the game, which is taken directly after you beat a mission. This was a missing one, so sometimes you'd have to restore to the last Turn of a mission and see if you could pull it off again.

Made exit from Big Door mission clearly visible

Fixed issue in Street Striker if an enemy died in the take-n-hold area, it could come locked against you

Fixed (old) issue where sometimes a victory area did not register the last character entering

Fixed bug with Hack Tutorial and Hack Only Mission, hacker starting floating above the floor

New auto-save created upon completing a mission as you return to safehouse

Talent Adjustments

We've fixed a couple big Talent bugs from the last release. First, we've stopped auto-Hunker from stealing 1 AP from your next Turn. We've also corrected the starting range for Cyber Knight's Security Dampen to match the design (mid-range, long duration, few charges disable) to 18m.

There were some cases where Vanguard's Projection might fail you and the AI could still see you when you were close enough which is now fixed. Finally, we fixed a soft lock up of the game that might occur if you tried to fire a weapon in Full Auto immediately after making a blade attack.

Fixed bug caused by auto Hunker that would reduce your AP on the next Turn

Fixed Knight’s Security Dampen to correctly start at 18m range

Fixed bug where sometimes a guarding enemy might see a Vanguard using Projection

Prevented possible lock up when using Full Auto ranged attack directly after sword attack

Enemy Behavior

Enemies got a lot of new tricks in the last update and we've put out a call to players in the #enemy_squad_feedback channel on Discord for even more ideas. With this update we've improved their behavior in a few minor but important ways to help them feel more natural.