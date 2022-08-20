Major Update - 8-19-2022: Online Private Spaces, Handy Support, and Fixes

Online Private Spaces

Phase 1 of Social Spaces, is now live as an alpha. The alpha REQUIRES VR for the time being.

Private Spaces allows you to create a room and have others join you for private interactions.

Hosting a room is currently only available for development supporters but ANYONE can join a room if they have a room key. You can find individuals hosting rooms in our discord but a key can be given on any platform.

Patreon is not required to join a room.

Private Spaces is in ALPHA

so expect many changes along the way. The avatar system is getting replaced so all items there are currently placeholder. Please be kind.

We will be announcing our production timeline to everyone very soon. This will be the best resource for getting an idea when new features come online.

Private Spaces supports:

Up to four people in a room

Full adult toy syncing

Placeholder avatar customizations

Voice chat

Text chat

Freedom to move around

Predetermined poses you can select from

Dildo throwing (try to catch them!)

Private Spaces does NOT currently support:

full body VR tracking

imported / user created avatars

full physics interactions

hand and oral feedback in haptics

custom scenes

The Handy

and many other adult toys are now supported thanks to an update from qDot.

Bug Fixes / Additions