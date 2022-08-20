Major Update - 8-19-2022: Online Private Spaces, Handy Support, and Fixes

Online Private Spaces
Phase 1 of Social Spaces, is now live as an alpha. The alpha REQUIRES VR for the time being.
Private Spaces allows you to create a room and have others join you for private interactions.
Hosting a room is currently only available for development supporters but ANYONE can join a room if they have a room key. You can find individuals hosting rooms in our discord but a key can be given on any platform.
Patreon is not required to join a room.
Private Spaces is in ALPHA
so expect many changes along the way. The avatar system is getting replaced so all items there are currently placeholder. Please be kind.
We will be announcing our production timeline to everyone very soon. This will be the best resource for getting an idea when new features come online.
Private Spaces supports:
- Up to four people in a room
- Full adult toy syncing
- Placeholder avatar customizations
- Voice chat
- Text chat
- Freedom to move around
- Predetermined poses you can select from
- Dildo throwing (try to catch them!)
Private Spaces does NOT currently support:
- full body VR tracking
- imported / user created avatars
- full physics interactions
- hand and oral feedback in haptics
- custom scenes
The Handy
and many other adult toys are now supported thanks to an update from qDot.
Bug Fixes / Additions
- Vex Ruby's touchback room should function during her streams now
- Ela's Dreamscape no longer has a missing element in the background
- VR mode is now default launch option
- Discord buttons now added
- Social button added to the main menu
- VR tracking is now more robust
- Basic Steam Deck input is now available in the community
Changed files in this update