 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PIXEL ZUMBI update for 20 August 2022

New achievement! 2.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9351736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now have a new achievement for players who have already passed 9000 points. Congratulations to all of you...

[fix] 9000 Points in survival achievement! (Tell us for possible bugs yet).

Changed files in this update

PIXEL ZUMBI Content Depot 608631
  • Loading history…
PIXEL ZUMBI Linux32 Depot 608632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link