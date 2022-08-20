Hotfix 519602

Changes
- Skins from the An Eye for an Eye collection have been changed from Inspired rarity to Woven.
- Added skintone variants to Pyrestarter's Dress.
- Adjusted Walter Hat skins.
- Decreased the loading time when joining a world.
Bugs
- Fixed crash in Spring when Lureplants attempt to spawn.
- Fixed audio bug where Wickerbottom book spell effects could sometimes be heard long after they were casted.
- Fixed animation bug with Wurt reading The End Is Nigh: Gilded Edition.
- Fixed art alignment for various objects and skins.
- Fixed missing arms on various clothing combinations.
- Fixed missing Webber feet when wearing Torn Costume.
- Fixed Winona’s Guest of Honor icon.
Changed files in this update