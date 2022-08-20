 Skip to content

Don't Starve Together update for 20 August 2022

Hotfix 519602

Hotfix 519602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Skins from the An Eye for an Eye collection have been changed from Inspired rarity to Woven.
  • Added skintone variants to Pyrestarter's Dress.
  • Adjusted Walter Hat skins.
  • Decreased the loading time when joining a world.

Bugs

  • Fixed crash in Spring when Lureplants attempt to spawn.
  • Fixed audio bug where Wickerbottom book spell effects could sometimes be heard long after they were casted.
  • Fixed animation bug with Wurt reading The End Is Nigh: Gilded Edition.
  • Fixed art alignment for various objects and skins.
  • Fixed missing arms on various clothing combinations.
  • Fixed missing Webber feet when wearing Torn Costume.
  • Fixed Winona’s Guest of Honor icon.

