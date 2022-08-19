VAIL 0.7.83 Patch Notes

With a bit of a smaller update this week, we are still making much-needed changes that improve the performance of the game, positively impact players quality of life, and ensure that gameplay plays and functions as intended. As always, we will continue to make minor and major changes that impact the game in a positive way. If you have any feedback or just want to chill please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Changes

• Players now have the ability to enable/disable haptics. This can be done under Settings->Gameplay in the tablet

• Destructables have been removed from all maps, for the time being

Map Changes

• All maps - General performance pass reducing the cost of props, textures, collision, and lighting

• Maar - Deleted unnecessary geometry/props around the map

• Maar - LOD pass on props in the Power Generation room, Telecom, and REYAB spawn in order to make these LODs less noticeable and improve map performance

• Maar - Removed the small visual hole on the hotel building

• Maar - Performance pass on textures and materials near REYAB spawn and Laboratory

• Maar - Lava is no longer clipping into buildings

• Maar - Stairs and pipes no longer shimmer due to a material update

• Maar - Made visual and geometric changes to pump pipes prop

• Maar - Made visual and geometric changes to the condensation tower prop

• Maar - Made visual changes to the area and props around the condensation tower

• Maar - Removed visual seam on stairs near Colonist spawn

• Maar - Updated the collision on all barriers

• Khidi - Added collision to overhead highway

• Khidi - Added ramps to A-site for smoother movement to and from the site

• Khidi - Adjusted collision on the walkway near Egg on B-site to reduce the bumpiness while traversing on it

• Khidi - Performance pass on all scaffolding within the map

• Suna - Updated the collision on the Museum sculpture

• Suna - Lights are no longer flickering in Mid near the generator

• Suna - Updated the collision on all fences

• Volt - Stairs are no longer floating in REYAB and Colonist spawn

• Miru - Collision pass on the entire map to remove any existing collision bugs

• Miru - Geometry clean-up pass on the entire map to remove any existing geometry bugs

Audio Changes

• Grenade timer audio fixed

Bug Fixes

• Fixed - Grenades do not always do damage when detonating in the player's hand

• Fixed - Your hands disappear at the edge of your vision when close to your face

• Fixed - Player head collision is offset slightly when crouching

• Fixed - Match continues after everyone on one team has left the game

• Fixed - Tablet spams sound and haptics for Left Hand Dominant players

• Fixed - Player's head visually not synced for other players slightly when crouching

• Fixed - AK12 recoil not doing what is expected