Patch Notes: Version 0.2.2 - 08/22/2022

• Repairs:
- Increased the cost of all repairs by 125%.
• Voyager Mode Options:
- Added a slider to adjust the rate at which the Space Jump Drive charges. (1% - 100%)
- Added a slider to adjust the damage the player deals to Enemies. (0% - 100%)
- Added a slider to adjust the damage the player deals to Obstacles. (0% - 100%)
- Added a toggle to prevent respawning.
• Bug Fixes:
- Autopilot will now properly be turned off when Oxygen levels get too low after respawning.
- The Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be able to trigger while the player is in a Radiation Storm.
- Asteroids should no longer infinitely explode when colliding with the player after certain instances of an enemy being defeated.
- The space background during the Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be zoomed in.
