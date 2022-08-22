 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 22 August 2022

Patch Notes: Version 0.2.2 - 08/22/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9351560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Repairs:

  • Increased the cost of all repairs by 125%.

• Voyager Mode Options:

  • Added a slider to adjust the rate at which the Space Jump Drive charges. (1% - 100%)
  • Added a slider to adjust the damage the player deals to Enemies. (0% - 100%)
  • Added a slider to adjust the damage the player deals to Obstacles. (0% - 100%)
  • Added a toggle to prevent respawning.

• Bug Fixes:

  • Autopilot will now properly be turned off when Oxygen levels get too low after respawning.
  • The Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be able to trigger while the player is in a Radiation Storm.
  • Asteroids should no longer infinitely explode when colliding with the player after certain instances of an enemy being defeated.
  • The space background during the Failure to Pay Off Your Debt Cutscene will no longer be zoomed in.

