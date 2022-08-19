Lottery Coins:
Added a text particle that spawns when using a Lottery Coin
The text gives a brief, semi-vague description of the result of the Lottery Coin
Flumps:
Fixed Flumps not wandering properly when not aggroed on the Player
Adjusted logic for when Flumps make sounds while jumping (notably now make sounds when focused on the Bestiary screen)
-Fixed being able to block armor piercing damage when Invulnerable (fixes an exploit involving eating a Spurange while dashing)
-Slightly changed the logic of when enemies are considered "not aggroed"
-Fixed Chups spawning hit particles far above their bodies
-Changed logic for how bullets are positioned under the hood (don't think there are any bugs, but if there are, this is what'll cause them)
-Fixed item list indexes not properly updating when an item that was not currently equipped broke
