Lottery Coins:

Added a text particle that spawns when using a Lottery Coin

The text gives a brief, semi-vague description of the result of the Lottery Coin

Flumps:

Fixed Flumps not wandering properly when not aggroed on the Player

Adjusted logic for when Flumps make sounds while jumping (notably now make sounds when focused on the Bestiary screen)

-Fixed being able to block armor piercing damage when Invulnerable (fixes an exploit involving eating a Spurange while dashing)

-Slightly changed the logic of when enemies are considered "not aggroed"

-Fixed Chups spawning hit particles far above their bodies

-Changed logic for how bullets are positioned under the hood (don't think there are any bugs, but if there are, this is what'll cause them)

-Fixed item list indexes not properly updating when an item that was not currently equipped broke