Beta Mode Update [2022-08-19]

Last edited 19 August 2022

Hi everyone! This is Jesse, and I hope you're having a good day!

We have some small bug fixes and adjustments for the Black Dahlia alpha before the weekend.

Black Dahlia

Updated Ice Shot ammo UI icon.

Fixed a bug where cHP would delay its hit against the opponent if it also struck her barrel.

Using QCB + Assist now triggers Another Round for easier reloads while calling assist, instead of Tea Time / Tea Slip.

EMPOWER Reduced start up by 2F, and greatly expanded hitbox. This makes sHP > Empower universal on all characters. Visual VFX bug fixes when Dahlia is hit with a burst after connecting with empower successfully. Stand throw becomes cancellable into empower later than before, preventing universal midscreen throw combos.

Ice shot now breaks all armor types.

Ice Shot has reduced freeze time when used multiple times in the same combo. 1st Use: 130* frames. 2nd Use: 75* frames. 3rd Use: 20* frames. * In addition to the short break out animation, which adds more hitstun overall.

Fixed an issue where Tea Slip could cause the camera to shift the opponent's position. Teleport distance is now constrained based on the opponent's position.

(Version number 3.5.5)