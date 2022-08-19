 Skip to content

PogoChamp update for 19 August 2022

Minor bugfixes

Build 9351476

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • BUG FIX: They See Me Rollin' achievement notification displayed even when achievement notifications were disabled.
  • BUG FIX: Buttons could trigger SFX multiple times.
  • BUG FIX: Targets in Target Practice could sometimes trigger multiple times incorrectly.
  • BUG FIX: A door and button were missing in the Level Select.

Changed files in this update

