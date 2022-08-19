- BUG FIX: They See Me Rollin' achievement notification displayed even when achievement notifications were disabled.
- BUG FIX: Buttons could trigger SFX multiple times.
- BUG FIX: Targets in Target Practice could sometimes trigger multiple times incorrectly.
- BUG FIX: A door and button were missing in the Level Select.
PogoChamp update for 19 August 2022
Minor bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
