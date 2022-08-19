- fixed cupboards in the walls in portal 7
- removed stone that prevented smooth walking in portal 3
- fixed that an item with a key could spawn not on the floor (above door arc) in portal 2
- there won't be hints about entering the portals if the portal is not active
- in portals 17-18 additional enemies will be spawn if you haven't finished the necessary amount yet
- fixed that achievement "I know them all" could granted without 1 enemy
- in portal 6 fixed that bargests at the far end of the Cemetery couldn't chase you
- fixed that damage didn't apply to the objects right before the player
- rebalanced weapon price
Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 19 August 2022
v 1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
