Portal Dungeon: Goblin Escape update for 19 August 2022

v 1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9351455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed cupboards in the walls in portal 7
  • removed stone that prevented smooth walking in portal 3
  • fixed that an item with a key could spawn not on the floor (above door arc) in portal 2
  • there won't be hints about entering the portals if the portal is not active
  • in portals 17-18 additional enemies will be spawn if you haven't finished the necessary amount yet
  • fixed that achievement "I know them all" could granted without 1 enemy
  • in portal 6 fixed that bargests at the far end of the Cemetery couldn't chase you
  • fixed that damage didn't apply to the objects right before the player
  • rebalanced weapon price

Changed files in this update

Depot 1202141
