v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hi guys. This is an update with some fixes and minor changes, but the most important thing is the new in-game bug reporter! You can open it by pressing F7 and it allows you to easily report bugs directly to the discord!
Changes:
Added in-game bug reporter. Press F7 to open
Added skill rune to Crag Peak
Improved Storehouse model
Added a warning when creating your player/creature if you haven't named them
Improved throwing and made it work better with different screen sizes
Allowed camera to zoom further out
Added fade to player hand when too close to camera
Modified tornado behavior
Added realtime reflections setting
Added realtime reflections to quest markers
Added realtime reflections to evil crystals
Improved anti-influence spheres
Updated building icons
Bug Fixes:
Fixed broken skill rune in Rota
Fixed buildings casting shadows on self
Added failsafes for handing/taking objects to/from creature
Fixed creature miracle actions not saving properly
Fixed creature crystal not loading if creature was dead when saving
Fixed ents overtaking the world
Fixed assigning villager as farmer forcing you to harvest field
Changed files in this update