v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hi guys. This is an update with some fixes and minor changes, but the most important thing is the new in-game bug reporter! You can open it by pressing F7 and it allows you to easily report bugs directly to the discord!





Changes:

Added in-game bug reporter. Press F7 to open

Added skill rune to Crag Peak

Improved Storehouse model

Added a warning when creating your player/creature if you haven't named them

Improved throwing and made it work better with different screen sizes

Allowed camera to zoom further out

Added fade to player hand when too close to camera

Modified tornado behavior

Added realtime reflections setting

Added realtime reflections to quest markers

Added realtime reflections to evil crystals

Improved anti-influence spheres

Updated building icons

Bug Fixes:

Fixed broken skill rune in Rota

Fixed buildings casting shadows on self

Added failsafes for handing/taking objects to/from creature

Fixed creature miracle actions not saving properly

Fixed creature crystal not loading if creature was dead when saving

Fixed ents overtaking the world

Fixed assigning villager as farmer forcing you to harvest field