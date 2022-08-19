Summer Update

Music!!

No longer are the games going to be silent! The current system has a unique song for each map, it may change in the future.

**

Lift & Acceleration Cannon Sounds

**

The lift and acceleration cannons got some nice punchy sound effects!

**

Bots Can Use Lifts

**

Been working on this one for a while. They still aren't 100% using them when they should but are a lot of the times. Still going to be tweaking this one.

**

New Fire System

**

Yes another new fire system... This time you shouldn't really notice a huge difference but under the hood there's a lot that's been changed. This will make changing firing stats much easier on my end. On the user side you'll notice a more consistent speed to charge correlation.

**

New Knife Detection System

**

Again on the user side it won't be greatly noticeable. The new system does use less network data so lag should be reduced.

**

**

Balloon Blast is now running on Unreal 4.26! Maybe one day I'll get it up to 5...

**

Bunny Hops

**

A new jump system is in place allowing players to perform a sort of bunny hop out of speed boosts or acceleration cannons. By consistently jumping a certain amount of momentum is preserved.

**

Debris Icon Animations

**

The debris UI icon will now animate while changing states.

**

Actual Loading Screens!

**

WOW

Thank you everyone for your support! I know updates are few and far between these days, I'm becoming more and more limited on my free time. But I will keep addressing bugs and feature requests as much as I can. I do have more features in the backlog that'll really spice things up!

See you out there!

-Leland <3