New Update! - Better AI Decisions + Steam Enriched Presence

Better AI Decisions

The AI has been ramped up one more time. We've implemented many new decision nodes for the AI.

Improved the AI to perform clean passes.

Improved the AI to run on clear spaces.

Improved the AI to kick to the goal if a clear shoot is possible.

Improved the AI kick decisions.

Improved the AI to use skills (sprint, dribble, chip kick, overhead kick, scissor kick, etc).

Improved the AI of the goalkeeper.

National Teams have different playing styles ( NOTE : Teams must be reset, see bottom disclaimer).

Career Mode teams AI balance (playing styles are now more notorious).

Steam Enriched Presence



Find quick info about what your friends are playing. Join their broadcast or Remote Play Together session!

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:

Improved the camera movement of the match.

Added the Referee and Lineman.

Re-balanced the conditions for players to be stunned.

Improved the area of the soccer formation to avoid players pile up.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Added numerous new UI hints that explain different areas of the game.

Removed the Follow Formation skill and replaced by Tactic Sense (helps CPU players for better positioning on the field depending on what is happening).

Unified the Art style for coaches.

Adjusted several animations for small UI elements.

Added a team preview screen when starting a new Tournament.

Performance improvements (FPS).

BUG-FIXES:

Fixed the grayscale shader in some screens where it was not displaying properly.

Fixed the team name highlight displaying the wrong size at tournament screens for certain resolutions.

Fixed a bug that caused career mode in-match Birds to freeze after an Offside.

Fixed a bug that caused the ball landing spot not to show on some situations.

DISCLAIMERS:

- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the [i]Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.