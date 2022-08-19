 Skip to content

GrumpyTunez update for 19 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.06 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.06

  • No data popup now shows local IP Address and 127.0.0.1
  • Added setting to toggle run as Overlay/Desktop App
  • desktop mode adds a RPM background, needle center, and current gear.
  • Fixed live suspension graph displaying incorrectly over time.

