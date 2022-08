BUG FIXES

-WASD buttons no longer switch between highlighted selections when in the various tabs like Blueprint, Spawning, and Spells.

-R\F no longer raises or lowers when typing into an input

FEATURES/IMPROVEMENTS

-Made spawning doors easier (now just click a wall instead of both tiles)

-Added save/load function to blueprinting. Can now save custom made maps

-Added more races to custom character creator

-Added delete button to custom character creator