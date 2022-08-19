Update v2.14.0

Dear leaf blowers,
Update time is best time! Version 2.14.0 comes with a brand new feature: Cards! Collect cards by defeating enemies and bosses. Receive bonus stats from collecting cards of different tiers, and many of them even have individual properties. It's time to discover a total of 420 different cards!
As usual, the update includes several QoL improvements.
Changelog
- New major feature: Cards!
Cards can drop from enemies. They provide powerful boosts, and some cards even have individual properties.
Alternatively, you can purchase card packs with gems. Unlock Cards from the MLC shop.
- New DLC: Cards Pack
- New area, new boss!
- Gem leaves shop divided into tabs
- Max trade refresh timer set to 7 days
- Codes can be redeemed without a Humble North account
- More tower/pyramid milestones
- Colorize Crafted Leaves for better recognition. For now, only single crafted leaves can be colored. (Overview tab)
- Resource navigation favorites added: Add your favorite resources to create your own navigation list (resources only for now)
- Resource navigation blank added (for those who want to minimize HUD visuals)
- Selection quantity will be reset when the game has closed (mobile only)
- House controls changed/optimized for the mobile version
- Leaf counter now has a bet button; leaf count value can be upgraded
- Quest material/resource count will be colored red when having insufficient materials/resources
- Offline upgrades in the Gems shop moved to a separate tab
- Tower floor skip fixed
- Lore text can be scrolled with the mouse wheel
- Enemies in the stats screen now show where they spawn
- Blazing Skull can't be used on tower boss floors anymore
- Offline ancients: get a percentage of the highest cleared pyramid floor reward as offline earnings (gem upgrade)
- Bot Control Panel renamed to Control Panel
- Autocrunch settings now consider input key modifiers
- Leaf Powered ALBs can be toggled
- Crafting buttons increased in size
- AFK mode (dark overlay) added for mobile devices
- Pet sprite fixes
- Challenge description fixes (gem upgrades)
- Active Scrolls text added to the Scrolls menu
- Relevant resources are displayed at the bottom of a shop
- Insufficient materials/resources are colored red in quests
- Game options are saved in a different file for challenges. No more accidental salvaging anymore!
- Minor quest fixes
- Two community leaves added
- More options added (notifications, resource text rewards)
Thank you for being an awesome community! Thanks to the beta testers for doing an awesome job once again!
Changed files in this update