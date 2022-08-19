Update v2.14.0

Dear leaf blowers,

Update time is best time! Version 2.14.0 comes with a brand new feature: Cards! Collect cards by defeating enemies and bosses. Receive bonus stats from collecting cards of different tiers, and many of them even have individual properties. It's time to discover a total of 420 different cards!

As usual, the update includes several QoL improvements.

Changelog

New major feature: Cards!

Cards can drop from enemies. They provide powerful boosts, and some cards even have individual properties.

Alternatively, you can purchase card packs with gems. Unlock Cards from the MLC shop.

New area, new boss!

Gem leaves shop divided into tabs

Max trade refresh timer set to 7 days

Codes can be redeemed without a Humble North account

More tower/pyramid milestones

Colorize Crafted Leaves for better recognition. For now, only single crafted leaves can be colored. (Overview tab)

Resource navigation favorites added: Add your favorite resources to create your own navigation list (resources only for now)

Resource navigation blank added (for those who want to minimize HUD visuals)

Selection quantity will be reset when the game has closed (mobile only)

House controls changed/optimized for the mobile version

Leaf counter now has a bet button; leaf count value can be upgraded

Quest material/resource count will be colored red when having insufficient materials/resources

Offline upgrades in the Gems shop moved to a separate tab

Tower floor skip fixed

Lore text can be scrolled with the mouse wheel

Enemies in the stats screen now show where they spawn

Blazing Skull can't be used on tower boss floors anymore

Offline ancients: get a percentage of the highest cleared pyramid floor reward as offline earnings (gem upgrade)

Bot Control Panel renamed to Control Panel

Autocrunch settings now consider input key modifiers

Leaf Powered ALBs can be toggled

Crafting buttons increased in size

AFK mode (dark overlay) added for mobile devices

Pet sprite fixes

Challenge description fixes (gem upgrades)

Active Scrolls text added to the Scrolls menu

Relevant resources are displayed at the bottom of a shop

Insufficient materials/resources are colored red in quests

Game options are saved in a different file for challenges. No more accidental salvaging anymore!

Minor quest fixes

Two community leaves added

More options added (notifications, resource text rewards)

Thank you for being an awesome community! Thanks to the beta testers for doing an awesome job once again!