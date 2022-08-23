Game Update Notes: August 23, 2022

Ten years ago, the launch of Guild Wars 2 opened a new window into the world of Tyria. Three expansions, five seasons of Living World releases, and countless updates later, we're still inspired by the dedication of the game's fans.

To commemorate this anniversary for new and veteran players alike, we've added a series of new achievements taking you across the game to earn Proofs of Legend, which you can trade for the new Decade's armor set. If you're busy this week, no need to worry—these achievements and the armor set will be available permanently. Characters who are turning ten themselves will also be receiving an extra Proof of Legend to kickstart their collection. If you have extras, you can trade them for some treats to share with your friends.

It's an honor to share this world with you. Thanks for playing, and here's to many more years of adventuring in Tyria!

Read the complete release notes on the official forums.