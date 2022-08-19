 Skip to content

World of Talesworth: Idle MMO Simulator update for 19 August 2022

Patch Notes for August 19th - Bigger window sizes!

Patch Notes for August 19th - Bigger window sizes!

Last edited by Wendy

V2.60 Patch Notes
Thanks for all the great suggestions in the first couple days of launch. The overwhelmingly top request was bigger window sizes for the 4K resolution players. Here's what's in the patch:

  • Changed how resolution works. Clicking the screen size icons in the options menu now will increase/decrease window size. Hotkeys are “[“ (smaller) and “]” (bigger).Min=800x600, Max=Current screen resolution. It will remember your preference. 4K players, you can take off your wearable magnifier goggles now.
  • Fixed Guild add recruit bug
  • Sharpened colors/art on Taco Truck
  • Changed fabled item affix “chance of raid ingot chest” to “chance of raid taco chest”
  • Increased chances of finding a raid taco chest upon killing a boss

