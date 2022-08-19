Patch Notes for August 19th - Bigger window sizes!

V2.60 Patch Notes

Thanks for all the great suggestions in the first couple days of launch. The overwhelmingly top request was bigger window sizes for the 4K resolution players. Here's what's in the patch:

Changed how resolution works. Clicking the screen size icons in the options menu now will increase/decrease window size. Hotkeys are “[“ (smaller) and “]” (bigger).Min=800x600, Max=Current screen resolution. It will remember your preference. 4K players, you can take off your wearable magnifier goggles now.

Fixed Guild add recruit bug

Sharpened colors/art on Taco Truck

Changed fabled item affix “chance of raid ingot chest” to “chance of raid taco chest”

Increased chances of finding a raid taco chest upon killing a boss