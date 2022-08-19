Version 0.5.036 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Balancing:

All spell missiles (Fireball, Missile, Flechette) are now slightly faster, but deal slightly less damage.

Miscellaneous:

Map Marker - only appears when the player has a compass. Map now also says "You have not found any map charts" if the player has no map yet.

Allied NPCs will now scale their speed according to the player's agility stat.

In the Status Tab of the player's Journal, buffs will now be displayed. These can be moused over to reveal contextual info.

Added a rebindable map button to take players straight to the map screen (M on KB/M & BACK on Gamepad by default).

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Godlet pickup animation playing in slow-motion.

Fixed the Senechal having placeholder dialogue (regarding the Dark Star Mercs).

Fixed an issue causing the Inventory key not to be rebound when the player set it in the controls menu.

Fixed Outlaw faction collector - was previously giving union reputation. Also fixed prop cage moving when the NPC moved.

Fixed Emberian weapons occasionally clipping through scenery

The player's weapon no longer instantly holsters when switching regions.

Fixed the duke's son having the wrong dialogue when the quest was complete.

Fixed some 2D effects sometimes not playing. "sprint" was setting the 'constant audio source' to 0 volume, then if a clip was passed in with no AudioClipBox class, it would inherit the 0 volume.

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to get stuck on a black screen if the player pressed MENU while dying / fading to black.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.