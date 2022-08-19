 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dread Delusion update for 19 August 2022

Version 0.5.036 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9350871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_

Patch Notes

_

Balancing:
  • All spell missiles (Fireball, Missile, Flechette) are now slightly faster, but deal slightly less damage.
Miscellaneous:
  • Map Marker - only appears when the player has a compass. Map now also says "You have not found any map charts" if the player has no map yet.
  • Allied NPCs will now scale their speed according to the player's agility stat.
  • In the Status Tab of the player's Journal, buffs will now be displayed. These can be moused over to reveal contextual info.
  • Added a rebindable map button to take players straight to the map screen (M on KB/M & BACK on Gamepad by default).
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed the Godlet pickup animation playing in slow-motion.
  • Fixed the Senechal having placeholder dialogue (regarding the Dark Star Mercs).
  • Fixed an issue causing the Inventory key not to be rebound when the player set it in the controls menu.
  • Fixed Outlaw faction collector - was previously giving union reputation. Also fixed prop cage moving when the NPC moved.
  • Fixed Emberian weapons occasionally clipping through scenery
  • The player's weapon no longer instantly holsters when switching regions.
  • Fixed the duke's son having the wrong dialogue when the quest was complete.
  • Fixed some 2D effects sometimes not playing. "sprint" was setting the 'constant audio source' to 0 volume, then if a clip was passed in with no AudioClipBox class, it would inherit the 0 volume.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the game to get stuck on a black screen if the player pressed MENU while dying / fading to black.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1574241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link