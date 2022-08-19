Version 0.5.036 Update

_
Patch Notes
_
Balancing:
- All spell missiles (Fireball, Missile, Flechette) are now slightly faster, but deal slightly less damage.
Miscellaneous:
- Map Marker - only appears when the player has a compass. Map now also says "You have not found any map charts" if the player has no map yet.
- Allied NPCs will now scale their speed according to the player's agility stat.
- In the Status Tab of the player's Journal, buffs will now be displayed. These can be moused over to reveal contextual info.
- Added a rebindable map button to take players straight to the map screen (M on KB/M & BACK on Gamepad by default).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the Godlet pickup animation playing in slow-motion.
- Fixed the Senechal having placeholder dialogue (regarding the Dark Star Mercs).
- Fixed an issue causing the Inventory key not to be rebound when the player set it in the controls menu.
- Fixed Outlaw faction collector - was previously giving union reputation. Also fixed prop cage moving when the NPC moved.
- Fixed Emberian weapons occasionally clipping through scenery
- The player's weapon no longer instantly holsters when switching regions.
- Fixed the duke's son having the wrong dialogue when the quest was complete.
- Fixed some 2D effects sometimes not playing. "sprint" was setting the 'constant audio source' to 0 volume, then if a clip was passed in with no AudioClipBox class, it would inherit the 0 volume.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the game to get stuck on a black screen if the player pressed MENU while dying / fading to black.
