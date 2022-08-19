 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 19 August 2022

0.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that player can't enter the final room
Fixed a bug that player can glitch through to the next floor
Fixed a bug that player can duplicate items
Clients will not able to join the host if they were on different game version
Added notifications when player don't have the ability to use an item
Ambusher can follow you up to the couch and bed now

