This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v1.3.2.0 Experimental (Fleet Endurance Preview 1)

First iteration of Fleet Endurance.

Basic weapon, resource, and camo customization revealed.

AI versions of two PT boats introduced.

Ki-45 introduced.

Known Issue : Loading circle won't stop during Fleet Endurance

Warning: Experimental branches may cause problems with your save files. If you are trying to S the challenges, please backup your save files at,

_Boat CrewData/GameData/GameSaves