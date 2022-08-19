early access 1.23.0

Highlights
- HUGE UPDATE! 45 trinkets have been added to the game, and now all events have their own unique illustration! You'll notice these upgrades ingame for sure! (All event illustrations were made using DALL-E 2 by OpenAI).
Balance changes
Trinkets
Diamond Hands
- Rarity: Common -> Uncommon
- It now makes you draw one less card next turn for each card you kept, instead of having you draw no cards at all next turn.
Witch Hat
- Rarity: Rare -> Uncommon
Mana Deposit
- Now gives one extra spell mana instead of making tower reactivations cheaper.
Spell Cauldron
- Now gives one extra spell mana and one extra max health instead of making you recharge one extra spell mana per turn if you haven't received damage during the combat.
New trinkets
Common trinkets
- Lightning Bracelet: Effects that disable towers for a set amount of time are half as strong. Gain 3 luck.
- Cobalt Ring: Every 40th card drawn, gain one mana. The card counter resets at the start of each combat.
- Nova Ring: Every 25th card played, gain one mana and draw one card. The card counter resets at the start of each combat.
- Golden Ring: At the end of each combat, gain 6 crystals if you have 12 or more cards in your deck. Gain 15 crystals instead if you have 20 or more cards.
- Luxury Badge: Every time you buy a card or trinket in a shop, another random one appears for sale.
- Enhanced Explosions: Towers that that shoot projectiles that affect an area get that area increased by 75%.
- Blue Spinning Top: Whenever you teleport an enemy, deal 10% current health magic damage to it.
- Rage: Everytime you lose health, your towers gain 1.5% fire rate for the rest of the combat.
- Esoteric Scroll: Whenever you play a tower that costs 3 or more, draw two cards.
- Mystical Scroll: Whenever you play a tower that costs 3 or more, summon a random zero cost tower.
- Mighty Scroll: Whenever you play a tower that costs 4 or more, gain 1 mana.
- Magical Scroll: Whenever you play a tower that costs 4 or more, stun all enemies for 5 seconds.
- White Silk: The first time each combat you cast a card with dispel, add two copies of it to your hand.
- Black Silk: Every third card with Dispel you cast, gain 1 mana.
- Overgrowth: If you have full health at the end of a combat, gain 1 unfilled max health.
- Magical Cards: Towers gain 0.5% fire rate for each card in your deck.
- White Pawn: At the start of each combat, spawn a Sentry.
- Black Bishop: Sentries last for two more rounds. Add one Sentry to your deck.
- Magnifying Glass: Level 3 towers gain 15% range.
- Burning Paper: If you have 20 or more cards in your deck, draw one extra card per turn.
- Bag of Gold: Gain 120 crystals.
Uncommon trinkets
- Teardrop Bracelet: For every 120 crystals you have, you get 1 extra starting mana, up to a maximum of 2.
- Enhanced Healing: Every time you would restore health, you restore 1 additional health.
- Golden Spinning Top: Whenever you teleport an enemy that is stunned and slowed, deal 20% max health true damage to it.
- Storm Conduit: Whenever you play 5 cards in one turn, gain one mana and draw one card.
- Dragon Egg: At the start of each combat, gain a random boon. Effects include gaining health, crystals or mana, drawing cards, or spawning a 0-cost tower.
- Azure Tree: Whenever you play an enchantment for the third time each combat, gain 3 mana, restore 3 health and gain 30 crystals.
- White Knight: At the beginning of each wave, if you lost health last wave, spawn a Sentry.
- Black Rook: Sentries last for one more round and have 25% extra range. Add one Sentry to your deck.
- Advanced Ruler: Level 3 towers gain 0.15 flat fire rate.
- Drowned Page: If you have 25 or more cards in your deck, start each combat with one extra mana and one extra spell mana.
- Golden Emblem: At the end of each combat, gain 1 crystal for each trinket you own.
Rare trinkets
- Holy Bracelet: Negative events no longer appear. Gain 6 luck.
- White Queen: At the beginning of each wave, if you played no towers last wave, spawn a Sentry.
- Black King: Sentries last for one more round and deal true damage. Add two Sentries to your deck.
- Technical Prowess: Level 2 and 3 towers attack 8% faster. Level 3 towers also gain 8% range.
- Technician's Stapler: Whenever you place a tower that costs one mana or less, there's a 25% chance that it levels up.
- Luxury Card: You can sell towers that didn't spawn for free for full price. Gain 6 luck.
- Angelical Form: Gain 1 extra mana and draw 2 extra cards each round. Add 10 random cards to your deck.
- Demonic Form: Gain 66 crystals and 6 luck. Every 66th card played, deal 666 true damage to all enemies.
- Pocket Resonator: Every 15th card you play each combat, recast the last non-enchantment spell played this combat. (targets frontmost enemy).
- Resonator Expert: Your Arcane Resonators don't get slowed by casting the same spells multiple times. Add an Arcane Resonator to your deck.
- Arcane Expert: Your Arcane Resonators don't get slowed by casting expensive spells. Add an Arcane Resonator to your deck.
- Magic Palette: For each set of towers in play that normally cost 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 mana, your towers gain 3% fire rate.
- Holy Eucharist: Combats against elites and bosses have two fewer modifiers.
