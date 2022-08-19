SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.3

Hi folks! This release fixes lots of Chaunter-specific interactions, addresses a few problems with texture loading and controller binding initialization, and works around a caching issue with [mod.io](www.mod.io) that has been causing mods uploaded since ~1 week ago not to appear in the in-game browser.

Enjoy!

Additions

Added an option to sort mods on the mod portal by popularity and download count

Gameplay Changes

Changed multiplayer runs with several story characters to end in a "boss rush" of all matching story bosses

weapon attacks by possessed enemies to benefit from the enemy's innate damage Changed Chaunter to only quaff the Potion while not possessing an enemy

Chaunter to be able to equip pain items during possession Changed non-digging minibosses to be immune to Wall Spikes

Throwing Charm to immediately return character-bound weapons to their owners Changed Fear Scroll to be global even in multiplayer (previously, it only affected enemies targeting the caster)

Urns to generate food instead of gold for Coda and Aria Changed Thief's minimum distance to the spawn point (increased minimum distance from 4.5 to 7 tiles)

items dropped by crates and mimics to not be immediately collected when dashing or ejecting onto the tile Changed Tempo's damage countdown to always reset when multiple players fatally attack the same enemy in the same beat

swipes to smoothly follow the player sprite by default if the Synchrony DLC is enabled Changed Pawnbroker to offer shields less frequently

Pawnbroker to not offer free items to Dove/Monk/Coda Changed Heavy Shield to appear less frequently in boss reward chests

Throwing Charm to no longer appear in Dove's and Dorian's item pools Changed Shield of Shove to no longer appear in Monk's and Coda's item pools

"All Characters" lobby staircase label to clarify DLC state Changed "Prevpos Bug" quirk to force runs to submit the "Gold Duplication" leaderboards

"Gold Duplication" and "Prevpos Bug" quirks to disable non-score leaderboard submissions Changed performance monitor to emit log warnings when a lag spike occurs

Engine Fixes

Fixed disconnected players occupying slots in multiplayer, causing problems when trying to join certain lobbies

disconnected players occupying slots in multiplayer, causing problems when trying to join certain lobbies Fixed texture corruption when loading resource packs

texture corruption when loading resource packs Fixed "Auto-Swap Diagonals" option not working correctly for controllers

"Auto-Swap Diagonals" option not working correctly for controllers Fixed controller bindings failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when first running the game

controller bindings failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when first running the game Fixed late-joins into lobby sessions sometimes loading invalid level data

late-joins into lobby sessions sometimes loading invalid level data Fixed unpausing on Cadence's or Melody's final boss fights causing a very long countdown

unpausing on Cadence's or Melody's final boss fights causing a very long countdown Fixed condition for incrementing Low% clear statistics

condition for incrementing Low% clear statistics Fixed mod.io browser not paginating results correctly

mod.io browser not paginating results correctly Fixed mod portal page indicator overlapping with mod descriptions

mod portal page indicator overlapping with mod descriptions Fixed newly published mods not showing up in the in-game browser

newly published mods not showing up in the in-game browser Fixed mods published to mod.io not using the correct visibility setting

mods published to mod.io not using the correct visibility setting Fixed spectator mode not being toggleable for disconnected players via the "Player List" menu

spectator mode not being toggleable for disconnected players via the "Player List" menu Fixed persistent errors if lobby generation fails in modded sessions

persistent errors if lobby generation fails in modded sessions Fixed diamond counter not always persisting when exiting the game in the lobby

diamond counter not always persisting when exiting the game in the lobby Fixed "View on mod.io" option adding superfluous preview URL suffix

"View on mod.io" option adding superfluous preview URL suffix Fixed error when a mod creates a particle without specifying the direction

Chaunter Fixes

Fixed ejection sometimes placing Chaunter inside enemies

ejection sometimes placing Chaunter inside enemies Fixed "Song Ended!" text not appearing for possessed enemies

"Song Ended!" text not appearing for possessed enemies Fixed Fear Scroll not working for possessed enemies

Fear Scroll not working for possessed enemies Fixed Ring of Courage not working for possessed enemies

Ring of Courage not working for possessed enemies Fixed possessed skeletons on phase 2 of Melody's final boss being abnormally slow

possessed skeletons on phase 2 of Melody's final boss being abnormally slow Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting possessed enemies from knockback

Berserk Spell not protecting possessed enemies from knockback Fixed Chaunter being unable to activate the Shrine of Pain

Chaunter being unable to activate the Shrine of Pain Fixed Shield Spell's effect being cancelled on possession or ejection

Shield Spell's effect being cancelled on possession or ejection Fixed Chaunter dying when possessing an enemy standing on the No Return square

Chaunter dying when possessing an enemy standing on the No Return square Fixed No Return square not affecting possessed enemies

No Return square not affecting possessed enemies Fixed travel runes triggering again after ejecting

travel runes triggering again after ejecting Fixed Electric Dagger not letting possessed enemies hurt electric zombies

Electric Dagger not letting possessed enemies hurt electric zombies Fixed possessed Leprechaun immediately picking up its own gold drops

possessed Leprechaun immediately picking up its own gold drops Fixed possessed Thief not being able to move diagonally

possessed Thief not being able to move diagonally Fixed possessed Electric Mages being able to kill bosses from the starting room

possessed Electric Mages being able to kill bosses from the starting room Fixed Cutlass parries not working properly on possessed enemies

Cutlass parries not working properly on possessed enemies Fixed Crown of Thorns not being picked up if it kills a possessed enemy

Crown of Thorns not being picked up if it kills a possessed enemy Fixed enemies not fighting back against possessed or charmed monkeys grabbing onto them

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed Pixies exploding when moving quickly after being healed by them as Melody

Pixies exploding when moving quickly after being healed by them as Melody Fixed shields not protecting from moving into Electric Orbs

shields not protecting from moving into Electric Orbs Fixed Fortissimole leaving behind Skeletons after dying to a reflected attack

Fortissimole leaving behind Skeletons after dying to a reflected attack Fixed Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm not applying to crates opened by enemies

Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm not applying to crates opened by enemies Fixed boss fights ending one beat too late if the boss walks into Klarinetta's sword

boss fights ending one beat too late if the boss walks into Klarinetta's sword Fixed items dropped by Shopkeepers, Crate Mimics, Urns or Leprechauns not being collected immediately

items dropped by Shopkeepers, Crate Mimics, Urns or Leprechauns not being collected immediately Fixed Thieves and Cracked Floors sometimes spawning in the exit room

Thieves and Cracked Floors sometimes spawning in the exit room Fixed Cracked Floors replacing wires in Zone 5

Cracked Floors replacing wires in Zone 5 Fixed Klarinetta sometimes not receiving invinciblity from Ring of Courage

Klarinetta sometimes not receiving invinciblity from Ring of Courage Fixed Mary's Cutlass parries not always protecting the lamb

Mary's Cutlass parries not always protecting the lamb Fixed Teleport Traps sometimes placing enemies too close to players

Teleport Traps sometimes placing enemies too close to players Fixed thrown weapons passing through Dorian on Cadence's final boss

thrown weapons passing through Dorian on Cadence's final boss Fixed Leprechauns sometimes dropping more than 400 gold

Leprechauns sometimes dropping more than 400 gold Fixed High Voltage Cables not working in custom dungeons

High Voltage Cables not working in custom dungeons Fixed missed beat when using Shield of Shove against a shielded enemy

missed beat when using Shield of Shove against a shielded enemy Fixed Gargoyle Mimics taking knockback while asleep

Gargoyle Mimics taking knockback while asleep Fixed Shrine of Duplication spawning the Clone at an incorrect offset when activated from the side in a Shriner

Shrine of Duplication spawning the Clone at an incorrect offset when activated from the side in a Shriner Fixed the Clone not copying Nocturna's Bat transformation

the Clone not copying Nocturna's Bat transformation Fixed Klarinetta's sword hitting enemies inside walls

Klarinetta's sword hitting enemies inside walls Fixed Klarinetta finding Bomb Spell in vaults

Klarinetta finding Bomb Spell in vaults Fixed Dove finding Strength Charm in vaults

Dove finding Strength Charm in vaults Fixed Eli not having infinite bombs in Versus Mode

Eli not having infinite bombs in Versus Mode Fixed Shrine of Blood and Shrine of Uncertainty sometimes giving banned weapons to Diamond

Shrine of Blood and Shrine of Uncertainty sometimes giving banned weapons to Diamond Fixed lobby stairs sending all local co-op players to the same tile

lobby stairs sending all local co-op players to the same tile Fixed Monkeys standing still permanently after killing Aria

Monkeys standing still permanently after killing Aria Fixed Dash Spell benefitting from damage-boosting items

Dash Spell benefitting from damage-boosting items Fixed Crown of Teleportation sometimes causing softlocks when the Synchrony DLC is disabled

Crown of Teleportation sometimes causing softlocks when the Synchrony DLC is disabled Fixed Fortissimole sometimes getting stuck after an enemy blocks him from jumping off-stage

Fortissimole sometimes getting stuck after an enemy blocks him from jumping off-stage Fixed trapdoor penalty boxes deleting Wall Spikes

trapdoor penalty boxes deleting Wall Spikes Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting glass items

Berserk Spell not protecting glass items Fixed Blademasters sometimes delaying their counterattack too long

Blademasters sometimes delaying their counterattack too long Fixed boss minions outlasting the boss in rare circumstances

boss minions outlasting the boss in rare circumstances Fixed Dove having no way to retrieve items from the Thief

Dove having no way to retrieve items from the Thief Fixed damage direction of Throwing Charm's returning throws

damage direction of Throwing Charm's returning throws Fixed Throwing Charm + rifle playing sound effects at the wrong time

Throwing Charm + rifle playing sound effects at the wrong time Fixed Throwing Charm + reloadable weapon sometimes depleting ammo

Throwing Charm + reloadable weapon sometimes depleting ammo Fixed Throwing Charm + throwable weapon allowing you to prepare a throw twice in a row

Throwing Charm + throwable weapon allowing you to prepare a throw twice in a row Fixed Dancepad Mode not applying to characters added by the Synchrony DLC or mods

Visual Fixes