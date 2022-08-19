 Skip to content

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 19 August 2022

SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.3

SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This release fixes lots of Chaunter-specific interactions, addresses a few problems with texture loading and controller binding initialization, and works around a caching issue with [mod.io](www.mod.io) that has been causing mods uploaded since ~1 week ago not to appear in the in-game browser.

Enjoy!

Additions
  • Added an option to sort mods on the mod portal by popularity and download count
  • Added support for searching mods by name across multiple pages on the mod portal
Gameplay Changes
  • Changed multiplayer runs with several story characters to end in a "boss rush" of all matching story bosses
  • Changed weapon attacks by possessed enemies to benefit from the enemy's innate damage
  • Changed Chaunter to only quaff the Potion while not possessing an enemy
  • Changed Chaunter to be able to equip pain items during possession
  • Changed non-digging minibosses to be immune to Wall Spikes
  • Changed Throwing Charm to immediately return character-bound weapons to their owners
  • Changed Fear Scroll to be global even in multiplayer (previously, it only affected enemies targeting the caster)
  • Changed Urns to generate food instead of gold for Coda and Aria
  • Changed Thief's minimum distance to the spawn point (increased minimum distance from 4.5 to 7 tiles)
  • Changed items dropped by crates and mimics to not be immediately collected when dashing or ejecting onto the tile
  • Changed Tempo's damage countdown to always reset when multiple players fatally attack the same enemy in the same beat
  • Changed swipes to smoothly follow the player sprite by default if the Synchrony DLC is enabled
  • Changed Pawnbroker to offer shields less frequently
  • Changed Pawnbroker to not offer free items to Dove/Monk/Coda
  • Changed Heavy Shield to appear less frequently in boss reward chests
  • Changed Throwing Charm to no longer appear in Dove's and Dorian's item pools
  • Changed Shield of Shove to no longer appear in Monk's and Coda's item pools
  • Changed "All Characters" lobby staircase label to clarify DLC state
  • Changed "Prevpos Bug" quirk to force runs to submit the "Gold Duplication" leaderboards
  • Changed "Gold Duplication" and "Prevpos Bug" quirks to disable non-score leaderboard submissions
  • Changed performance monitor to emit log warnings when a lag spike occurs
  • Changed the minimap color of Wall Spikes to be distinct from regular walls
Engine Fixes
  • Fixed disconnected players occupying slots in multiplayer, causing problems when trying to join certain lobbies
  • Fixed texture corruption when loading resource packs
  • Fixed "Auto-Swap Diagonals" option not working correctly for controllers
  • Fixed controller bindings failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when first running the game
  • Fixed late-joins into lobby sessions sometimes loading invalid level data
  • Fixed unpausing on Cadence's or Melody's final boss fights causing a very long countdown
  • Fixed condition for incrementing Low% clear statistics
  • Fixed mod.io browser not paginating results correctly
  • Fixed mod portal page indicator overlapping with mod descriptions
  • Fixed newly published mods not showing up in the in-game browser
  • Fixed mods published to mod.io not using the correct visibility setting
  • Fixed spectator mode not being toggleable for disconnected players via the "Player List" menu
  • Fixed persistent errors if lobby generation fails in modded sessions
  • Fixed diamond counter not always persisting when exiting the game in the lobby
  • Fixed "View on mod.io" option adding superfluous preview URL suffix
  • Fixed error when a mod creates a particle without specifying the direction
Chaunter Fixes
  • Fixed ejection sometimes placing Chaunter inside enemies
  • Fixed "Song Ended!" text not appearing for possessed enemies
  • Fixed Fear Scroll not working for possessed enemies
  • Fixed Ring of Courage not working for possessed enemies
  • Fixed possessed skeletons on phase 2 of Melody's final boss being abnormally slow
  • Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting possessed enemies from knockback
  • Fixed Chaunter being unable to activate the Shrine of Pain
  • Fixed Shield Spell's effect being cancelled on possession or ejection
  • Fixed Chaunter dying when possessing an enemy standing on the No Return square
  • Fixed No Return square not affecting possessed enemies
  • Fixed travel runes triggering again after ejecting
  • Fixed Electric Dagger not letting possessed enemies hurt electric zombies
  • Fixed possessed Leprechaun immediately picking up its own gold drops
  • Fixed possessed Thief not being able to move diagonally
  • Fixed possessed Electric Mages being able to kill bosses from the starting room
  • Fixed Cutlass parries not working properly on possessed enemies
  • Fixed Crown of Thorns not being picked up if it kills a possessed enemy
  • Fixed enemies not fighting back against possessed or charmed monkeys grabbing onto them
Gameplay Fixes
  • Fixed Pixies exploding when moving quickly after being healed by them as Melody
  • Fixed shields not protecting from moving into Electric Orbs
  • Fixed Fortissimole leaving behind Skeletons after dying to a reflected attack
  • Fixed Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm not applying to crates opened by enemies
  • Fixed boss fights ending one beat too late if the boss walks into Klarinetta's sword
  • Fixed items dropped by Shopkeepers, Crate Mimics, Urns or Leprechauns not being collected immediately
  • Fixed Thieves and Cracked Floors sometimes spawning in the exit room
  • Fixed Cracked Floors replacing wires in Zone 5
  • Fixed Klarinetta sometimes not receiving invinciblity from Ring of Courage
  • Fixed Mary's Cutlass parries not always protecting the lamb
  • Fixed Teleport Traps sometimes placing enemies too close to players
  • Fixed thrown weapons passing through Dorian on Cadence's final boss
  • Fixed Leprechauns sometimes dropping more than 400 gold
  • Fixed High Voltage Cables not working in custom dungeons
  • Fixed missed beat when using Shield of Shove against a shielded enemy
  • Fixed Gargoyle Mimics taking knockback while asleep
  • Fixed Shrine of Duplication spawning the Clone at an incorrect offset when activated from the side in a Shriner
  • Fixed the Clone not copying Nocturna's Bat transformation
  • Fixed Klarinetta's sword hitting enemies inside walls
  • Fixed Klarinetta finding Bomb Spell in vaults
  • Fixed Dove finding Strength Charm in vaults
  • Fixed Eli not having infinite bombs in Versus Mode
  • Fixed Shrine of Blood and Shrine of Uncertainty sometimes giving banned weapons to Diamond
  • Fixed lobby stairs sending all local co-op players to the same tile
  • Fixed Monkeys standing still permanently after killing Aria
  • Fixed Dash Spell benefitting from damage-boosting items
  • Fixed Crown of Teleportation sometimes causing softlocks when the Synchrony DLC is disabled
  • Fixed Fortissimole sometimes getting stuck after an enemy blocks him from jumping off-stage
  • Fixed trapdoor penalty boxes deleting Wall Spikes
  • Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting glass items
  • Fixed Blademasters sometimes delaying their counterattack too long
  • Fixed boss minions outlasting the boss in rare circumstances
  • Fixed Dove having no way to retrieve items from the Thief
  • Fixed damage direction of Throwing Charm's returning throws
  • Fixed Throwing Charm + rifle playing sound effects at the wrong time
  • Fixed Throwing Charm + reloadable weapon sometimes depleting ammo
  • Fixed Throwing Charm + throwable weapon allowing you to prepare a throw twice in a row
  • Fixed Dancepad Mode not applying to characters added by the Synchrony DLC or mods
Visual Fixes
  • Fixed Klarinetta's sword sometimes rendering below wall torches
  • Fixed Klarinetta's swipes not matching the sword while floating
  • Fixed Metrognomes not splashing when not revealed
  • Fixed Pawnbroker showing the special offer text despite being sold out
  • Fixed health bar sometimes displaying cursed heart containers despite the player being dead
  • Fixed incorrect animation when picking up a shield
  • Fixed auto-generated sprites for custom weapon materials missing 3 pixels in the bottom-right corner
  • Fixed Orcs' shield direction not matching their sprite until their first move
  • Fixed corrupted Throwing Charm sprite in mystery mode
  • Fixed Suzu's footwear sprites being offset incorrectly
  • Fixed equipment sprites not matching Klarinetta's head orientation
  • Fixed visual bug when Suzu's dash stops immediately after being redirected
  • Fixed sprite corruption when possessed Ogres cast spells
  • Fixed base Trident's name being off-center
  • Fixed Golden Trident's name being displayed as "Gold Trident"
  • Fixed inconsistent capitalization of shrine names

