SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.3

Hi folks! This release fixes lots of Chaunter-specific interactions, addresses a few problems with texture loading and controller binding initialization, and works around a caching issue with [mod.io](www.mod.io) that has been causing mods uploaded since ~1 week ago not to appear in the in-game browser.
Enjoy!
Additions
- Added an option to sort mods on the mod portal by popularity and download count
- Added support for searching mods by name across multiple pages on the mod portal
Gameplay Changes
- Changed multiplayer runs with several story characters to end in a "boss rush" of all matching story bosses
- Changed weapon attacks by possessed enemies to benefit from the enemy's innate damage
- Changed Chaunter to only quaff the Potion while not possessing an enemy
- Changed Chaunter to be able to equip pain items during possession
- Changed non-digging minibosses to be immune to Wall Spikes
- Changed Throwing Charm to immediately return character-bound weapons to their owners
- Changed Fear Scroll to be global even in multiplayer (previously, it only affected enemies targeting the caster)
- Changed Urns to generate food instead of gold for Coda and Aria
- Changed Thief's minimum distance to the spawn point (increased minimum distance from 4.5 to 7 tiles)
- Changed items dropped by crates and mimics to not be immediately collected when dashing or ejecting onto the tile
- Changed Tempo's damage countdown to always reset when multiple players fatally attack the same enemy in the same beat
- Changed swipes to smoothly follow the player sprite by default if the Synchrony DLC is enabled
- Changed Pawnbroker to offer shields less frequently
- Changed Pawnbroker to not offer free items to Dove/Monk/Coda
- Changed Heavy Shield to appear less frequently in boss reward chests
- Changed Throwing Charm to no longer appear in Dove's and Dorian's item pools
- Changed Shield of Shove to no longer appear in Monk's and Coda's item pools
- Changed "All Characters" lobby staircase label to clarify DLC state
- Changed "Prevpos Bug" quirk to force runs to submit the "Gold Duplication" leaderboards
- Changed "Gold Duplication" and "Prevpos Bug" quirks to disable non-score leaderboard submissions
- Changed performance monitor to emit log warnings when a lag spike occurs
- Changed the minimap color of Wall Spikes to be distinct from regular walls
Engine Fixes
- Fixed disconnected players occupying slots in multiplayer, causing problems when trying to join certain lobbies
- Fixed texture corruption when loading resource packs
- Fixed "Auto-Swap Diagonals" option not working correctly for controllers
- Fixed controller bindings failing to initialize if no controller is plugged in when first running the game
- Fixed late-joins into lobby sessions sometimes loading invalid level data
- Fixed unpausing on Cadence's or Melody's final boss fights causing a very long countdown
- Fixed condition for incrementing Low% clear statistics
- Fixed mod.io browser not paginating results correctly
- Fixed mod portal page indicator overlapping with mod descriptions
- Fixed newly published mods not showing up in the in-game browser
- Fixed mods published to mod.io not using the correct visibility setting
- Fixed spectator mode not being toggleable for disconnected players via the "Player List" menu
- Fixed persistent errors if lobby generation fails in modded sessions
- Fixed diamond counter not always persisting when exiting the game in the lobby
- Fixed "View on mod.io" option adding superfluous preview URL suffix
- Fixed error when a mod creates a particle without specifying the direction
Chaunter Fixes
- Fixed ejection sometimes placing Chaunter inside enemies
- Fixed "Song Ended!" text not appearing for possessed enemies
- Fixed Fear Scroll not working for possessed enemies
- Fixed Ring of Courage not working for possessed enemies
- Fixed possessed skeletons on phase 2 of Melody's final boss being abnormally slow
- Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting possessed enemies from knockback
- Fixed Chaunter being unable to activate the Shrine of Pain
- Fixed Shield Spell's effect being cancelled on possession or ejection
- Fixed Chaunter dying when possessing an enemy standing on the No Return square
- Fixed No Return square not affecting possessed enemies
- Fixed travel runes triggering again after ejecting
- Fixed Electric Dagger not letting possessed enemies hurt electric zombies
- Fixed possessed Leprechaun immediately picking up its own gold drops
- Fixed possessed Thief not being able to move diagonally
- Fixed possessed Electric Mages being able to kill bosses from the starting room
- Fixed Cutlass parries not working properly on possessed enemies
- Fixed Crown of Thorns not being picked up if it kills a possessed enemy
- Fixed enemies not fighting back against possessed or charmed monkeys grabbing onto them
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed Pixies exploding when moving quickly after being healed by them as Melody
- Fixed shields not protecting from moving into Electric Orbs
- Fixed Fortissimole leaving behind Skeletons after dying to a reflected attack
- Fixed Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm not applying to crates opened by enemies
- Fixed boss fights ending one beat too late if the boss walks into Klarinetta's sword
- Fixed items dropped by Shopkeepers, Crate Mimics, Urns or Leprechauns not being collected immediately
- Fixed Thieves and Cracked Floors sometimes spawning in the exit room
- Fixed Cracked Floors replacing wires in Zone 5
- Fixed Klarinetta sometimes not receiving invinciblity from Ring of Courage
- Fixed Mary's Cutlass parries not always protecting the lamb
- Fixed Teleport Traps sometimes placing enemies too close to players
- Fixed thrown weapons passing through Dorian on Cadence's final boss
- Fixed Leprechauns sometimes dropping more than 400 gold
- Fixed High Voltage Cables not working in custom dungeons
- Fixed missed beat when using Shield of Shove against a shielded enemy
- Fixed Gargoyle Mimics taking knockback while asleep
- Fixed Shrine of Duplication spawning the Clone at an incorrect offset when activated from the side in a Shriner
- Fixed the Clone not copying Nocturna's Bat transformation
- Fixed Klarinetta's sword hitting enemies inside walls
- Fixed Klarinetta finding Bomb Spell in vaults
- Fixed Dove finding Strength Charm in vaults
- Fixed Eli not having infinite bombs in Versus Mode
- Fixed Shrine of Blood and Shrine of Uncertainty sometimes giving banned weapons to Diamond
- Fixed lobby stairs sending all local co-op players to the same tile
- Fixed Monkeys standing still permanently after killing Aria
- Fixed Dash Spell benefitting from damage-boosting items
- Fixed Crown of Teleportation sometimes causing softlocks when the Synchrony DLC is disabled
- Fixed Fortissimole sometimes getting stuck after an enemy blocks him from jumping off-stage
- Fixed trapdoor penalty boxes deleting Wall Spikes
- Fixed Berserk Spell not protecting glass items
- Fixed Blademasters sometimes delaying their counterattack too long
- Fixed boss minions outlasting the boss in rare circumstances
- Fixed Dove having no way to retrieve items from the Thief
- Fixed damage direction of Throwing Charm's returning throws
- Fixed Throwing Charm + rifle playing sound effects at the wrong time
- Fixed Throwing Charm + reloadable weapon sometimes depleting ammo
- Fixed Throwing Charm + throwable weapon allowing you to prepare a throw twice in a row
- Fixed Dancepad Mode not applying to characters added by the Synchrony DLC or mods
Visual Fixes
- Fixed Klarinetta's sword sometimes rendering below wall torches
- Fixed Klarinetta's swipes not matching the sword while floating
- Fixed Metrognomes not splashing when not revealed
- Fixed Pawnbroker showing the special offer text despite being sold out
- Fixed health bar sometimes displaying cursed heart containers despite the player being dead
- Fixed incorrect animation when picking up a shield
- Fixed auto-generated sprites for custom weapon materials missing 3 pixels in the bottom-right corner
- Fixed Orcs' shield direction not matching their sprite until their first move
- Fixed corrupted Throwing Charm sprite in mystery mode
- Fixed Suzu's footwear sprites being offset incorrectly
- Fixed equipment sprites not matching Klarinetta's head orientation
- Fixed visual bug when Suzu's dash stops immediately after being redirected
- Fixed sprite corruption when possessed Ogres cast spells
- Fixed base Trident's name being off-center
- Fixed Golden Trident's name being displayed as "Gold Trident"
- Fixed inconsistent capitalization of shrine names
Changed files in this update