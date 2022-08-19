Enemy highlighting and an additional control option

Version 0.5550920375

🎯 [Controls] It is now possible to lock the crosshair in front of the ship when using mouse + keyboard. This setting is called "Mouse aim" and located in the control scheme section of the main menu.

🎯 [User interface] It is now possible to enable highlighting (either red or white) to all enemies. This setting is available in the User interface section of the main menu options.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that caused player damage bonuses to get capped at 80%.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with the distress call event which could cause enemies to spawn infinitely.

🎯 [Bug fix] If the chat input was bound to a different key that is valid as a chat input (e.g., "a" or "/"), it would previously add that key to the chat message whenever it was sent. This is now fixed.