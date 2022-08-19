 Skip to content

Neodash update for 19 August 2022

Update Notes v1.0.1

  • Fixed a car physics respawn bug

  • Fixed shield icon displaying on respawn

  • Modified the level editor save pop-up so it displays only after exiting drive mode, and after 8 mins

  • Added the ability to rate levels from the pause menu (this means more ratings, and more accurate level ratings)

  • Emphasized level ratings display with a color gradient and bigger size, reduced the size of displayed difficulty

